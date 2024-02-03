Dictée Foyer Municipal Montpon-Ménestérol, 3 février 2024, Montpon-Ménestérol.

Montpon-Ménestérol,Dordogne

Dictée à 15h au Foyer Municipal – gratuit – 05 53 82 30 54.

2024-02-03 fin : 2024-02-03 . .

Foyer Municipal rue Henri Laborde

Montpon-Ménestérol 24700 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Dictation at 3pm at the Foyer Municipal – free – 05 53 82 30 54

Dictado a las 15.00 horas en el Foyer Municipal – gratuito – 05 53 82 30 54

Diktat um 15 Uhr im Foyer Municipal – kostenlos – 05 53 82 30 54

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par Vallée de l’Isle