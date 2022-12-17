Bal Folk de pré-Noël ! Foyer municipal, Luc-sur-Aude (11)
Bal Folk de pré-Noël ! Foyer municipal, Luc-sur-Aude (11), 17 décembre 2022, .
Bal Folk de pré-Noël ! Samedi 17 décembre, 20h00 Foyer municipal, Luc-sur-Aude (11)
avec Le Bal des Bois
Foyer municipal, Luc-sur-Aude (11) 2, Chemin de la Garrigue Foyer municipal, 11190 Luc-sur-Aude, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/39903 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]
Ouverture à 19h30
Bal de 20h30 à ~22h30
Participation au chapeau
source : événement Bal Folk de pré-Noël ! publié sur AgendaTrad
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-12-17T20:00:00+01:00
2022-12-18T00:00:00+01:00