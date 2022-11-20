Bal Trad à Antugnac Foyer municipal, Antugnac (11)

A vos agendas ! Bal Trad à ANTUGNAC (1) dimanche 20 novembre de 18 h à 22 h avec les musiciens de Trad Al PaïsApportez vos couverts pour partager le repas issu de vos bonnes préparations culinaires 18 h 00 – Bal Trad (2) 19 h 30 – Repas partagé 20 h 30 – Reprise Bal Trad (2) (1) Foyer municipal à l'entrée du village avec parking (2) participation souhaitée en soutien d'un projet de parrainage d'instruments de musique pour des enfants d'un village du Sénégal Renseignements : Isabelle-Ange au 06 99 72 35 26

