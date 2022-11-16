Loto spécial enfants Foyer Club Chatillon-coligny
Loto spécial enfant – Grand loto gourmand, apprendre en s’amusant, atelier proposé par Nathalie et organisé par l’association « Encore plus Loing ».
2022-11-16T14:00:00+01:00
2022-11-16T16:00:00+01:00
Encore plus « Loing »