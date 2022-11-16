Loto spécial enfants Foyer Club Chatillon-coligny Catégorie d’évènement: Châtillon-Coligny

Loto spécial enfants Foyer Club, 16 novembre 2022, Chatillon-coligny. Loto spécial enfants Mercredi 16 novembre, 14h00 Foyer Club Loto spécial enfants Foyer Club Chatillon-coligny Chatillon-coligny Loto spécial enfant – Grand loto gourmand, apprendre en s’amusant, atelier proposé par Nathalie et organisé par l’association « Encore plus Loing ».

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-16T14:00:00+01:00

2022-11-16T16:00:00+01:00 Encore plus « Loing »

Détails Catégorie d’évènement: Châtillon-Coligny Autres Lieu Foyer Club Adresse Chatillon-coligny Ville Chatillon-coligny lieuville Foyer Club Chatillon-coligny

Foyer Club Chatillon-coligny https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chatillon-coligny/

Loto spécial enfants Foyer Club 2022-11-16 was last modified: by Loto spécial enfants Foyer Club Foyer Club 16 novembre 2022 Châtillon-Coligny Foyer Club Chatillon-coligny

Chatillon-coligny