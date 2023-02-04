Arrasic d’ivern Foyer, 585 chemin du Luy, Viven, Viven (64), 4 février 2023, .

Arrasic d’ivern Samedi 4 février, 19h00 Foyer, 585 chemin du Luy, Viven, Viven (64)

Prix libre

avec Dubamix et Lo Bal Bruzou dab Dorian Louro

Concerts (19h-04h) – 19h Lo Bal Bruzou dab Dorian Louro (trad) – 22h Dubamix (electro dub rouge et noir, Melodica et Saxophone) Avec Hugo Cledat (Clarinette) – 00h The Biologists (dub hip hop) https://soundcloud.com/the-biologists… – 02h30 Mr Runlevel (tribe) https://soundcloud.com/tab-init/lencephalogramme-distordu… – Light et Son by LT2D Concert et repas à prix libre et conscient Adhésion à l'association Arrasic à prix libre obligatoire Buvette – Repas – Stands associationsBénéfices reversés à Help 4 Dunkerque (Bénéfice à partir de 150pers.) Récolte sur place pour Help 4 Dunkerque Liste des dons prioritaires :- chaussures homme taille 40 à 44 – manteaux chauds et/ou pluie taille S/M – caleçons/slips/boxers S/M/L – Jogging et jeans en S et M – ceintures – tentes – chaussettes – duvets – matelas – brosse à dent – rasoirs Foyer de Viven Attention : ca$h only ! On sera loin des distributeurs… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNzBC8q_478 https://maps.app.goo.gl/6voVJ1Xcyomynqu79?g_st=i source : événement Arrasic d'ivern publié sur AgendaTrad

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-02-04T19:00:00+01:00

2023-02-04T23:00:00+01:00

Foyer, 585 chemin du Luy, Viven, Viven (64) Adresse 585, Chemin du Luy Foyer, 585 chemin du Luy, Viven, 64450 Viven, France

