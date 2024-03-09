Imagine l’imaginaire | Exposition l’Archipel Fouesnant, samedi 9 mars 2024.

Imagine l’imaginaire | Exposition l’Archipel Fouesnant Finistère

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-03-09

fin : 2024-06-01

Collectif Art’Pair International

Cinq peintres du Collectif Art’PAIR international – Bruno Altmayer, Andrée Bars, Monica Fagan, Jean-Noël Riou et Thierry Van Quickenborne – exposent des tableaux inspirés par des univers personnels très différents. Le collectif réunit des artistes tournés vers l’art de l’imaginaire et le réalisme visionnaire (fantastique, surréalisme, symbolisme, steampunk, etc.).

LEURS TRAVAUX RESPECTIFS TÉMOIGNENT D’UNE GRANDE MAÎTRISE DE LA PEINTURE À L’HUILE, DU DESSIN ET DE LA COMPOSITION MISE AU SERVICE DE L’EXPRESSION DES FRUITS DE LEUR IMAGINATION.

.

l’Archipel 1 Rue des Îles

Fouesnant 29170 Finistère Bretagne contact.archipel@ville-fouesnant.fr



L’événement Imagine l’imaginaire | Exposition Fouesnant a été mis à jour le 2024-01-16 par OT FOUESNANT LES GLENAN