Repas Dansant à Foucarmont Face à Intermarché, 25 juin 2023, Foucarmont.

12h30 : Salle René Beuvin

Au programme :

5h de danse à gogo, de la bonne humeur avec de l’accordéon musette, aux rythme ensoleillés sans oublier les variétés actuelles.

Toutes les danses de salon, mais aussi le disco et les années 60 / 70 / 80 le tout animé par Momo et sa chanteuse. Présence du célèbre accordéoniste : chanteur Michel Pruvost

Menu (hors boisson) : 1 apéritif offert / rôti sauce madère et ses légumes / salade / fromage / dessert / café à volonté (Boisson non incluses)

Tarif : 30€/pers.

Infos et réservations : 06 59 81 11 61

Repas dansant au profit de l’Association « Le combat de Pauline et Quentin ».

2023-06-25 à 12:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 18:30:00. .

Face à Intermarché Salle René Beuvin

Foucarmont 76340 Seine-Maritime Normandie



12:30 : René Beuvin room

On the program:

5h of dancing galore, good mood with musette accordion, sunny rhythms without forgetting the current varieties.

All the ballroom dances, but also disco and the 60’s / 70’s / 80’s, all animated by Momo and his singer. Presence of the famous accordionist : singer Michel Pruvost

Menu (excluding drinks): 1 aperitif offered / roast with Madeira sauce and vegetables / salad / cheese / dessert / coffee at will (drinks not included)

Price : 30€ /pers.

Information and reservations : 06 59 81 11 61

Meal and dance to the benefit of the Association « Le combat de Pauline et Quentin

12.30 h: Sala René Beuvin

En el programa:

5 horas de baile en abundancia, buen humor con acordeón musette, ritmos soleados sin olvidar las variedades actuales.

Todos los bailes de salón, pero también disco y los años 60 / 70 / 80, todo animado por Momo y su cantante. Presencia del famoso acordeonista: el cantante Michel Pruvost

Menú (bebidas no incluidas): 1 aperitivo ofrecido / asado con salsa de Madeira y verduras / ensalada / queso / postre / café (bebidas no incluidas)

Precio: 30 euros por persona.

Información y reservas: 06 59 81 11 61

Cena y baile a beneficio de la Asociación « Le combat de Pauline et Quentin

12.30 Uhr: Saal René Beuvin

Auf dem Programm stehen:

5 Stunden Tanz à gogo, gute Laune mit Musette-Akkordeon, sonnige Rhythmen und nicht zu vergessen die aktuellen Sorten.

Alle Standardtänze, aber auch Disco und die 60er, 70er und 80er Jahre werden von Momo und seiner Sängerin moderiert. Der berühmte Akkordeonist und Sänger Michel Pruvost ist anwesend

Menü (ohne Getränke): 1 kostenloser Aperitif / Braten mit Madeirasauce und Gemüse / Salat / Käse / Dessert / Kaffee nach Belieben (Getränke nicht inbegriffen)

Preis: 30?/Pers.

Infos und Reservierungen: 06 59 81 11 61

Tanzmahl zu Gunsten des Vereins « Le combat de Pauline et Quentin » (Der Kampf von Pauline und Quentin)

Mise à jour le 2023-04-04 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité