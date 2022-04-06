Fostering digitalisation of European tourism SMEs (TOURBIT) ONLINE, 6 avril 2022, Paris.

We are collaborating with partners from 6 destinations (Catalonia, Lapland, Île-de-France, Iceland, Portugal, Slovenia) to promote a faster digital transformation of the European tourism sector. If you are a french tourism SME and you are interested in promoting your digitalisation or you are a digital expert, a start-up or a business support organization, join us at the inaugural conference of the project, which can be followed online on 6 April 2022 from 11.30 – 13.30. The programme is available [here](https://tourbit.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/TOURBIT_OpenConferenceRovaniemi_Agenda_def.pdf). You will discover all free-of-charge support actions we have prepared for you within the three pillars “Learning, Building, Testing and Implementing” framework. For more information you can find a brief presentation of the Tourbit project [here](https://tourbit.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/TOURBIT_leaflet_online.pdf.). If you want to improve your skills and abilities in your digital transformation, do not hesitate to join us to this free of charge virtual conference [here](https://link.webropolsurveys.com/Participation/Public/1b7e7310-292e-4aa1-894d-381d9ad71e9e?displayId=Fin2506737).

