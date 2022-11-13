FORUM HISTOIRE PATRIMOINE ET FORTIFICATIONS Veckring Veckring
FORUM HISTOIRE PATRIMOINE ET FORTIFICATIONS Veckring, 13 novembre 2022, Veckring.
FORUM HISTOIRE PATRIMOINE ET FORTIFICATIONS
61 bis Grand rue Ouvrage du Hackenberg Veckring Moselle Ouvrage du Hackenberg 61 bis Grand rue
2022-11-13 – 2022-11-13
Ouvrage du Hackenberg 61 bis Grand rue
Veckring
Moselle
Veckring
Forum Histoire Patrimoine et Fortifications dans les entrailles du plus gros ouvrage de la ligne Maginot.
amifort@orange.fr +33 3 82 82 30 08 http://www.maginot-hackenberg.com/
Ouvrage du Hackenberg 61 bis Grand rue Veckring
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-18 par