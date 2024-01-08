Polaris enchanté Forum des Carmes Istres, 8 janvier 2024, Istres.

Istres,Bouches-du-Rhône

Entrez dans l’univers du Collectif Chuglu avec leur projet « Polaris enchanté » en participant à leur chantier / résidence ponctué d’ateliers, de visite, et de moments conviviaux..

2024-01-08 fin : 2024-01-28 . .

Forum des Carmes Place Patricia Tranchand

Istres 13800 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Enter the world of the Collectif Chuglu with their « Enchanted Polaris » project by taking part in their site/residency punctuated by workshops, visits and convivial moments.

Entre en el mundo del Colectivo Chuglu con su proyecto « Polaris encantada » participando en su sitio/residencia salpicado de talleres, visitas y momentos de convivencia.

Tauchen Sie ein in die Welt des Collectif Chuglu mit ihrem Projekt « Polaris enchanté » und nehmen Sie an ihrer Baustelle/Residenz teil, die von Workshops, Besichtigungen und geselligen Momenten geprägt ist.

