Formation CES en Albanie : Training and support for organisations active in the volunteering actions in the European Solidarity Corps du lundi 8 novembre au vendredi 12 novembre à Durrës TOSCA est une formation européenne vise à développer les compétences des structures actives en matière de volontariat CES. Elle se tiendra du 8 au 12 novembre 2021 à Durres en Albanie. Objectifs : * Renforcer l’engagement des structures dans le programme Corps européen de solidarité, * Développer d’autres compétences pour mettre en place de nouveaux projets, * Fournir de l’assistance technique aux structures par rapport au programme, * Mettre en réseau les structures participantes et permettre l’échange de bonnes pratiques. La formation comporte une phase de préparation en ligne obligatoire. Langue de travail : anglais. Formation prise en charge par le programme. Inscription obligatoire. Nombre de places limité à 25 participants. [Informations et inscriptions sur le site Salto Youth](https://www.salto-youth.net/tools/european-training-calendar/training/european-solidarity-corps-tosca-training-and-support-for-organisations-active-in-the-volunteering-actions-in-the-european-solidarity-corps.9675/) Sur inscription La formation TOSCA vise à développer les compétences des structures actives dans des actions de volontariat CES.

