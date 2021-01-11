Gagny SAP Action Formation Gagny FORMATION ASSISTANT.E DE VIE AUX FAMILLES AVEC SAP ACTION FORMATION SAP Action Formation Gagny Catégorie d’évènement: Gagny

FORMATION ASSISTANT.E DE VIE AUX FAMILLES AVEC SAP ACTION FORMATION ——————————————————————- **Devenez Assistant.e de Vie aux Familles** **du 11 janvier au 05 mai 2021** **Blocs de compétences** * Entretenir le logement et le linge d’un particulier * Relayer les parents dans la prise en charge des enfants à leur domicile * Accompagner la personne dans les actes essentiels du quotidien Candidature à envoyer à : [**[contact@sap-action-formation.com](contact@sap-action-formation.com)**](contact@sap-action-formation.com) Site internet : [**[www.sap-action-formation.com](www.sap-action-formation.com)**](www.sap-action-formation.com) Tél : 07 83 85 68 42 1 rue Clemenceau, 93220 Gagny

