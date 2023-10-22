Jeu de piste en forêt domaniale de Secondigny Forêt domaniale de Secondigny Secondigny, 22 octobre 2023, Secondigny.

Secondigny,Deux-Sèvres

Participez à la première action de l’association Forêt vivante Secondigny.

Une nouvelle association vient de voir le jour : « Forêt vivante Secondigny ».

Elle a pour objectif de favoriser une meilleure connaissance et compréhension du milieu forestier. Elle souhaite organiser des évènements sur le sujet et rassembler toutes les personnes intéressées par la forêt, son rôle et son importance pour le territoire.

En convention de partenariat avec l’ONF, les membres de l’association vous invitent pour la première action de l’association : Un jeu de piste en forêt domaniale.

-1 carte, 12 pistes

-Rencontre association, adhésion

-Echanges et partages d’informations

-Pot offert pour les participants

-Pique-nique en forêt

-Prévoir des chaussures de marche et une gourde.

2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 . .

Forêt domaniale de Secondigny

Secondigny 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Take part in the first action of the association Forêt vivante Secondigny.

A new association has just been created: « Forêt vivante Secondigny ».

Its aim is to promote better knowledge and understanding of the forest environment. It aims to organize events on the subject and bring together all those interested in the forest, its role and its importance for the region.

Under a partnership agreement with the ONF, the members of the association invite you to take part in the association?s first action: a treasure hunt in the national forest.

-1 map, 12 trails

-Association meeting, membership

-Exchanges and information sharing

-Drinks for participants

-Picnic in the forest

-Bring walking shoes and water bottle

Participe en la primera acción organizada por la asociación Forêt vivante Secondigny.

Se acaba de crear una nueva asociación: « Forêt vivante Secondigny ».

Su objetivo es promover un mejor conocimiento y comprensión del medio forestal. Quiere organizar actos sobre el tema y reunir a todos los interesados en el bosque, su papel y su importancia para la región.

En el marco de un acuerdo de colaboración con la ONF, los miembros de la asociación le invitan a participar en la primera actividad de la asociación: una búsqueda del tesoro en el bosque nacional.

-1 mapa, 12 senderos

-Reunión de la asociación, afiliación

-Intercambios y puesta en común de información

-Bebidas ofrecidas a los participantes

-Picnic en el bosque

-Traer calzado para caminar y una botella de agua

Beteiligen Sie sich an der ersten Aktion des Vereins Forêt vivante Secondigny.

Eine neue Vereinigung wurde gerade ins Leben gerufen: « Forêt vivante Secondigny » (Lebendiger Wald Secondigny).

Ihr Ziel ist es, eine bessere Kenntnis und ein besseres Verständnis der Waldumgebung zu fördern. Sie möchte Veranstaltungen zu diesem Thema organisieren und alle Personen zusammenbringen, die sich für den Wald, seine Rolle und seine Bedeutung für die Region interessieren.

Im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung mit dem ONF laden die Mitglieder des Vereins Sie zur ersten Aktion des Vereins ein: Eine Schnitzeljagd durch den Staatswald.

-1 Karte, 12 Spuren

-Treffen des Vereins, Mitgliedschaft

-Austausch und Weitergabe von Informationen

-Kostenloser Umtrunk für die Teilnehmer

-Picknick im Wald

-Wanderschuhe und eine Trinkflasche mitbringen

Mise à jour le 2023-10-14 par CC Parthenay Gâtine