FÊTE NATIONALE Forbach, 14 juillet 2023, Forbach.

Forbach,Moselle

Dès 11h00, La Cérémonie d’Hommage aura lieu au Monuments aux Morts devant l’Eglise Saint-Rémi.

A partir de 18h00, les festivités commenceront avec des animations dans toute la Ville et également sur le Parvis de la Mairie avec un bal populaire accompagné de l’Ecole Marina D’amico & Co, DJ Vincenzo et l’orchestre de variétés ChicPlanet !

Des animations variées comme des sculpteurs de ballons, des châteaux gonflables et un stand de maquillage seront également proposés !

Enfin, le Grand feu d’artifice, qui sera projeté depuis la Tour du Schlossberg à 22h45.

Buvettes et restaurations seront disponibles sur place.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-07-14 11:00:00 fin : 2023-07-14 . 0 EUR.

Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est



At 11:00 a.m., the Tribute Ceremony will take place at the Monuments aux Morts in front of the Eglise Saint-Rémi.

From 6:00 p.m., the festivities begin with entertainment throughout the town, including a popular ball on the Parvis de la Mairie, accompanied by the Marina D’amico & Co School, DJ Vincenzo and the ChicPlanet variety band!

There will also be balloon sculptors, bouncy castles and a face painting stand!

Last but not least, the grand fireworks display, which will be projected from the Schlossberg Tower at 10.45pm.

Refreshments and snacks will be available on site.

A las 11.00 horas, tendrá lugar la Ceremonia de Homenaje en los Monuments aux Morts, frente a la Eglise Saint-Rémi.

A partir de las 18.00 h, comenzarán los festejos con animaciones por toda la ciudad, incluido un baile popular frente al Ayuntamiento, amenizado por la escuela Marina D’amico & Co, DJ Vincenzo y la banda de variedades ChicPlanet

También habrá globoflexia, castillos hinchables y un puesto de pintura de caras

Por último, pero no por ello menos importante, el gran espectáculo de fuegos artificiales, que se proyectará desde la Torre Schlossberg a las 22.45 horas.

Habrá refrescos y tentempiés en el recinto.

Ab 11.00 Uhr findet die Ehrenzeremonie am Kriegerdenkmal vor der Kirche Saint-Rémi statt.

Ab 18.00 Uhr beginnen die Feierlichkeiten mit Animationen in der ganzen Stadt und auch auf dem Rathausvorplatz mit einem Volksball, der von der Schule Marina D’amico & Co, DJ Vincenzo und dem Varieté-Orchester ChicPlanet begleitet wird!

Verschiedene Animationen wie Ballonkünstler, Hüpfburgen und ein Schminkstand werden ebenfalls angeboten!

Und schließlich das große Feuerwerk, das um 22.45 Uhr vom Schlossbergturm aus projiziert wird.

Getränke und Speisen sind vor Ort erhältlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par FORBACH TOURISME