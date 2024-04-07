Football : Match régional 1 J3 Amilly opposé à ACP Tours 1 Stade Georges Clériceau Amilly
Football : Match régional 1 J3 Amilly opposé à ACP Tours 1 Stade Georges Clériceau Amilly, dimanche 7 avril 2024.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-07T15:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-07T15:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T17:00:00+02:00
Venez soutenir l’équipe Seniors 1 des J3 Sports Amilly Football face à ACP Tours 1 lors du match de championnat Régional 1 au stade Georges Clériceau à partir de 15h.
Stade Georges Clériceau rue de la fontaine 45200 amilly Amilly 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire