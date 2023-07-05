ENS – RANDONNÉE EN GARRIGUE ET BIVOUAC A LA FERME, 5 juillet 2023, Fontjoncouse.

10 km / Difficile / + 10 ans

Rendez-vous à la ferme La cabane du berger. Accès par le domaine du Sault sur la D611, au sud de Thézan-des-Corbières, puis suivre 1,5 km de piste

Observons les paysages et le terroir des Corbières sauvages et comment une ferme peut y prendre sa place.

Prévoir pique-nique, lampe de poche et matériel de camping.

Petit déjeuner paysan offert.

Réservation obligatoire.

20 personnes max..

2023-07-05 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-06 11:00:00. .

Fontjoncouse 11360 Aude Occitanie



10 km / Difficult / + 10 years

Meeting point at the farm La cabane du berger. Access via the Domaine du Sault on the D611, south of Thézan-des-Corbières, then follow a 1.5 km trail

Let’s observe the landscapes and the land of the wild Corbières and how a farm can take its place there.

Bring a picnic, flashlight and camping equipment.

Farm breakfast offered.

Reservation required.

20 people max.

10 km / Difícil / + 10 años

Encuentro en la granja La cabane du berger. Acceso por el Domaine du Sault en la D611, al sur de Thézan-des-Corbières, después seguir una pista de 1,5 km

Observemos los paisajes y la tierra de las Corbières salvajes y cómo una granja puede ocupar allí su lugar.

Traiga picnic, linterna y equipo de acampada.

Se ofrece desayuno de granja.

Reserva obligatoria.

20 personas máximo.

10 km / Schwer / + 10 Jahre

Treffpunkt auf dem Bauernhof La cabane du berger. Zugang über die Domaine du Sault auf der D611, südlich von Thézan-des-Corbières, dann 1,5 km dem Pfad folgen

Beobachten wir die Landschaften und das Terroir der wilden Corbières und wie ein Bauernhof seinen Platz darin einnehmen kann.

Picknick, Taschenlampe und Campingausrüstung mitbringen.

Bauernfrühstück wird angeboten.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

max. 20 Personen.

