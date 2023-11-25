EXPOSITION DE MARJOLAINE CARON ET LOUIS BACHELOT À FONTEVRAUD Fontevraud-l’Abbaye, 25 novembre 2023, Fontevraud-l'Abbaye.

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye,Maine-et-Loire

Fontevraud propose une expérience originale au temps de Noël et qui durera tout cet hiver ; la table de Noël dessinée par le duo d’artistes Marjolaine Caron et Louis Bachelot dans le réfectoire et son prolongement au musée d’Art moderne….

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye 49590 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



Fontevraud is offering an original Christmas experience that will last all winter long: the Christmas table designed by artist duo Marjolaine Caron and Louis Bachelot in the refectory and its extension in the Museum of Modern Art?

Fontevraud ofrece una original experiencia navideña que se prolongará durante todo el invierno: la mesa de Navidad diseñada por el dúo de artistas Marjolaine Caron y Louis Bachelot en el refectorio y su ampliación en el Museo de Arte Moderno?

Fontevraud bietet zur Weihnachtszeit ein originelles Erlebnis, das den ganzen Winter über andauert. Der Weihnachtstisch im Refektorium wurde von dem Künstlerduo Marjolaine Caron und Louis Bachelot entworfen und findet seine Fortsetzung im Museum für moderne Kunst

