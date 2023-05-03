ROUL’CONTACT FAIT SON FOUR À PIZZAS! 11 Boulevard de la République, 3 mai 2023, .

C’est le printemps et l’association Terre-Contact entame sa tournée du four à Pizzas!

C’est l’Espace d’Animation de Vie Sociale itinérant Roul’Contact qui déploiera l’événement à Fontès..

2023-05-03 à 11:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 18:30:00. .

11 Boulevard de la République

Fontès 34320 Hérault Occitanie



It’s spring and the Terre-Contact association is starting its pizza oven tour!

It’s the Roul’Contact itinerant space of animation of social life that will deploy the event in Fontès.

Es primavera y la asociación Terre-Contact inicia su gira de los hornos de pizza

Es el Espacio de Animación de la Vida Social itinerante Roul’Contact el que desplegará el evento en Fontès.

Es ist Frühling und die Organisation Terre-Contact beginnt ihre Tour durch den Pizzabackofen!

Die Veranstaltung findet in Fontès statt und wird von der mobilen sozialen Einrichtung Roul’Contact durchgeführt.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS