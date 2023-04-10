MARCHÉ DE PÂQUES PRODUITS DU TERROIR ET ARTISANAT, 10 avril 2023, Fontenoy-le-Château .

MARCHÉ DE PÂQUES PRODUITS DU TERROIR ET ARTISANAT  

2023-04-10 – 2023-04-10

L’association Par monts et par Vôge organise un marché de produits du terroir et d’artisanat.
Découverte des produits Lorrains et de son artisanat local. (gastronomie, artisanat bois, poterie, ect…)
Animation musicale.
Buvette et petite restauration sur place

lavogegourmande@orange.fr +33 3 29 03 15 18

