26ÈME ÉDITION DU GRAND CONCOURS D’ÉCRITURE ANNUEL, 25 juin 2023, Fontenoy-la-Joûte.

Pour ce 26ème concours d’écriture, le jury a proposé le thème « Marcher ».

Inscription et réception des textes jusqu’au 31 mars 2023.

Détails du règlement sur le site officiel : www.villagedulivre54.fr

La remise des prix aura lieu le 25 juin au Village du Livre.

Renseignements : 03 83 71 61 03 ou contact@villagedulivre54.fr. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-25

Fontenoy-la-Joûte 54122 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



For this 26th writing contest, the jury has proposed the theme « Walking ».

Registration and reception of texts until March 31, 2023.

Details of the rules on the official website: www.villagedulivre54.fr

The prize-giving ceremony will take place on June 25 at the Village du Livre.

Information: 03 83 71 61 03 or contact@villagedulivre54.fr

Para este 26º concurso de redacción, el jurado ha propuesto el tema « Caminar ».

Inscripción y recepción de textos hasta el 31 de marzo de 2023.

Detalles del reglamento en la web oficial: www.villagedulivre54.fr

La ceremonia de entrega de premios tendrá lugar el 25 de junio en el Village du Livre.

Información: 03 83 71 61 03 o contact@villagedulivre54.fr

Für diesen 26. Schreibwettbewerb hat die Jury das Thema « Marcher » (Gehen) vorgeschlagen.

Anmeldung und Empfang der Texte bis zum 31. März 2023.

Details zu den Regeln auf der offiziellen Website: www.villagedulivre54.fr

Die Preisverleihung findet am 25. Juni im Village du Livre statt.

Informationen: 03 83 71 61 03 oder contact@villagedulivre54.fr

