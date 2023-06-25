26ÈME ÉDITION DU GRAND CONCOURS D’ÉCRITURE ANNUEL Fontenoy-la-Joûte
Pour ce 26ème concours d’écriture, le jury a proposé le thème « Marcher ».
Inscription et réception des textes jusqu’au 31 mars 2023.
Détails du règlement sur le site officiel : www.villagedulivre54.fr
La remise des prix aura lieu le 25 juin au Village du Livre.
Renseignements : 03 83 71 61 03 ou contact@villagedulivre54.fr. Tout public
Fontenoy-la-Joûte 54122 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
For this 26th writing contest, the jury has proposed the theme « Walking ».
Registration and reception of texts until March 31, 2023.
Details of the rules on the official website: www.villagedulivre54.fr
The prize-giving ceremony will take place on June 25 at the Village du Livre.
Information: 03 83 71 61 03 or contact@villagedulivre54.fr
Para este 26º concurso de redacción, el jurado ha propuesto el tema « Caminar ».
Inscripción y recepción de textos hasta el 31 de marzo de 2023.
Detalles del reglamento en la web oficial: www.villagedulivre54.fr
La ceremonia de entrega de premios tendrá lugar el 25 de junio en el Village du Livre.
Información: 03 83 71 61 03 o contact@villagedulivre54.fr
Für diesen 26. Schreibwettbewerb hat die Jury das Thema « Marcher » (Gehen) vorgeschlagen.
Anmeldung und Empfang der Texte bis zum 31. März 2023.
Details zu den Regeln auf der offiziellen Website: www.villagedulivre54.fr
Die Preisverleihung findet am 25. Juni im Village du Livre statt.
Informationen: 03 83 71 61 03 oder contact@villagedulivre54.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS