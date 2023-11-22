Atelier calligraphie, feutre et calame Fontenay-sur-Loing
Catégories d’Évènement:
Atelier calligraphie, feutre et calame Fontenay-sur-Loing, 22 novembre 2023, Fontenay-sur-Loing.
Fontenay-sur-Loing,Loiret
Atelier calligraphie, feutre et calame.
2023-11-22 fin : 2023-11-22 16:00:00. EUR.
Fontenay-sur-Loing 45210 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
Calligraphy, felt-tip and calamus workshop
Taller de caligrafía, rotulador y cálamo
Kalligraphie-Workshop, Filzstift und Kalmus
Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par OT FERRIERES-EN-GATINAIS