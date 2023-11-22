Atelier calligraphie, feutre et calame Fontenay-sur-Loing, 22 novembre 2023, Fontenay-sur-Loing.

Fontenay-sur-Loing,Loiret

Atelier calligraphie, feutre et calame.
2023-11-22 fin : 2023-11-22 16:00:00. EUR.

Fontenay-sur-Loing 45210 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire

Calligraphy, felt-tip and calamus workshop

Taller de caligrafía, rotulador y cálamo

Kalligraphie-Workshop, Filzstift und Kalmus

Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par OT FERRIERES-EN-GATINAIS