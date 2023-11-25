Animation La Cěpée : Fêtons Halloween 38 Rue Saint-Michel, 25 novembre 2023, Fontenay.

Ateliers de fabrications naturelles pour des déco écolos et jeux divers sur le thème d’Halloween.

Pour les enfants à partir de 6 ans, accompagné d’un adulte.

Rendez-vous sur le parking de la salle polyvalente, 38 rue Saint-Michel, au Fontenay.

Sur inscription par téléphone : 06 40 43 56 25 ou par mail : la.cepee76@posteo.net.

2023-11-25 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-11-25 17:00:00. .

38 Rue Saint-Michel

Fontenay 76290 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Workshops of natural fabrications for eco-friendly decorations and various games on the theme of Halloween.

For children from 6 years old, accompanied by an adult.

Meeting point on the parking lot of the multipurpose room, 38 rue Saint-Michel, in Fontenay.

On registration by phone : 06 40 43 56 25 or by mail : la.cepee76@posteo.net

Talleres de decoración natural y juegos diversos sobre el tema de Halloween.

Para niños a partir de 6 años, acompañados de un adulto.

Cita en el aparcamiento de la sala polivalente, 38 rue Saint-Michel, en Fontenay.

Inscripción por teléfono: 06 40 43 56 25 o por correo: la.cepee76@posteo.net

Workshops zur Herstellung natürlicher Produkte für umweltfreundliche Dekorationen und verschiedene Spiele zum Thema Halloween.

Für Kinder ab 6 Jahren in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen.

Treffpunkt: Parkplatz der Mehrzweckhalle, 38 rue Saint-Michel, Le Fontenay.

Nach Anmeldung per Telefon: 06 40 43 56 25 oder per E-Mail: la.cepee76@posteo.net

Mise à jour le 2023-02-07 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité