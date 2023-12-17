MARCHE DE NOËL Fontclare – Route de Riols Saint-Pons-de-Thomières, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Pons-de-Thomières.

Saint-Pons-de-Thomières,Hérault

Venez flâner au marché de Noël,portes ouvertes au domaine » La clé d’Ofée « . Artisans, artistes et producteurs vous y attendent pour préparer vos cadeaux et repas de fin d’année.

2023-12-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 19:00:00. .

Fontclare – Route de Riols

Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie



Come and stroll around the Christmas market, open house at the « La clé d’Ofée » estate. Craftsmen, artists and producers await you to prepare your gifts and end-of-year meals

Venga a pasear por el mercado de Navidad, abierto al público en la finca « La clé d’Ofée ». Artesanos, artistas y productores le esperan para preparar sus regalos y comidas navideñas

Schlendern Sie über den Weihnachtsmarkt und den Tag der offenen Tür auf dem Landgut « La clé d’Ofée ». Handwerker, Künstler und Produzenten erwarten Sie hier, um Ihre Geschenke und Mahlzeiten zum Jahresende vorzubereiten

