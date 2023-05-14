EXPOSITION DE BELLES VOITURES À FONTANÉS Fontanès
Exposition de bellesh voiture en Pic Saint-Loup
Le dimanche 14 mai dès 10h
34270 Fontanès
Renseignements et inscriptions: 06.46.43.52.01.
Fontanès 34270 Hérault Occitanie
Exhibition of beautiful cars in Pic Saint-Loup
Sunday, May 14 from 10 am
34270 Fontanès
Information and registration: 06.46.43.52.01
Exposición de coches bonitos en Pic Saint-Loup
Domingo 14 de mayo a partir de las 10 h
34270 Fontanès
Información e inscripciones: 06.46.43.52.01
Ausstellung von Autoschönheiten in Pic Saint-Loup
Am Sonntag, den 14. Mai ab 10 Uhr
34270 Fontanès
Informationen und Anmeldungen: 06.46.43.52.01
