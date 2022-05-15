FONTANES FAIT SA GARDEN PARTY Fontanès Fontanès Catégories d’évènement: Fontanes

C'est l'arrivée des beaux jours ! FONTANES FAIT SA GARDEN PARTY

✰ DIMANCHE 15 MAI 2022 – 11h/18h – Centre village Fontanès✰

ENTREE LIBRE Bar

DJ’s

Restauration

Activités plein air (Mikado géant, Mölkky, Palet Breton, …)

Escape Game Gratuit

Vins du Pic St Loup

Château gonflable

‍♀ Maquillage enfant

https://www.facebook.com/asso.fontanes

Fontanès

