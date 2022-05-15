FONTANES FAIT SA GARDEN PARTY Fontanès, 15 mai 2022, Fontanès.

FONTANES FAIT SA GARDEN PARTY Fontanès
2022-05-15 – 2022-05-15
Fontanès Hérault Fontanès

  C’est l’arrivée des beaux jours !

FONTANES FAIT SA GARDEN PARTY
✰ DIMANCHE 15 MAI 2022 – 11h/18h – Centre village Fontanès✰
ENTREE LIBRE

Bar
DJ’s
Restauration
Activités plein air (Mikado géant, Mölkky, Palet Breton, …)
Escape Game Gratuit
Vins du Pic St Loup
Château gonflable
‍♀ Maquillage enfant Voir moins

https://www.facebook.com/asso.fontanes

Dans l’Aire de Fontanès
Fontanès
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-27 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP