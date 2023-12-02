Marché de Noël de Fontaine-le-Comte Fontaine-le-Comte, 2 décembre 2023, Fontaine-le-Comte.

Fontaine-le-Comte,Vienne

Venez découvrir l’artisanat local de notre marché pour préparer vos cadeaux de Noël.

Et avec : Foodtruck, boissons, crêpes et chichis, vin chaud et punch brûlant, manège gratuit pour les enfants, stand de

confiseries, animation surprise, visite du Père Noël.

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 18:30:00. .

Fontaine-le-Comte 86240 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover the local crafts of our market to prepare your Christmas gifts.

And with : Foodtruck, drinks, crêpes et chichis, mulled wine and hot punch, free merry-go-round for children, sweets stall

candy stand, surprise entertainment, visit from Santa Claus

Venga a descubrir la artesanía local que se ofrece en nuestro mercado para ayudarle a preparar sus regalos de Navidad.

Y con : Foodtruck, bebidas, crêpes et chichis, vino caliente y ponche caliente, tiovivo gratuito para los niños, puesto de golosinas, animación sorpresa

animación sorpresa, visita de Papá Noel

Entdecken Sie das lokale Kunsthandwerk auf unserem Markt, um Ihre Weihnachtsgeschenke vorzubereiten.

Dazu gehören: Foodtruck, Getränke, Crêpes und Chichis, Glühwein und brennender Punsch, kostenloses Karussell für Kinder, Stand mit

süßwaren, Überraschungsanimation, Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par ACAP