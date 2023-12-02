Marché de Noël de Fontaine-le-Comte Fontaine-le-Comte
Marché de Noël de Fontaine-le-Comte Fontaine-le-Comte, 2 décembre 2023, Fontaine-le-Comte.
Fontaine-le-Comte,Vienne
Venez découvrir l’artisanat local de notre marché pour préparer vos cadeaux de Noël.
Et avec : Foodtruck, boissons, crêpes et chichis, vin chaud et punch brûlant, manège gratuit pour les enfants, stand de
confiseries, animation surprise, visite du Père Noël.
2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 18:30:00. .
Fontaine-le-Comte 86240 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and discover the local crafts of our market to prepare your Christmas gifts.
And with : Foodtruck, drinks, crêpes et chichis, mulled wine and hot punch, free merry-go-round for children, sweets stall
candy stand, surprise entertainment, visit from Santa Claus
Venga a descubrir la artesanía local que se ofrece en nuestro mercado para ayudarle a preparar sus regalos de Navidad.
Y con : Foodtruck, bebidas, crêpes et chichis, vino caliente y ponche caliente, tiovivo gratuito para los niños, puesto de golosinas, animación sorpresa
animación sorpresa, visita de Papá Noel
Entdecken Sie das lokale Kunsthandwerk auf unserem Markt, um Ihre Weihnachtsgeschenke vorzubereiten.
Dazu gehören: Foodtruck, Getränke, Crêpes und Chichis, Glühwein und brennender Punsch, kostenloses Karussell für Kinder, Stand mit
süßwaren, Überraschungsanimation, Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns
Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par ACAP