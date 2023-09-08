Apéro fontaine Fontaine de Jubert Ardin, 8 septembre 2023, Ardin.

Ardin,Deux-Sèvres

Apéro fontaine

Fontaine de Jubert

19h Gratuit

Organisé par la municipalité. La commune met en valeur le

patrimoine de ses lavoirs grâce à l’implication d’habitants bénévoles.

Apéritif offert, possibilité de diner sur place.

Renseignements : www.mairie-ardin.fr.

2023-09-08 fin : 2023-09-08 . EUR.

Fontaine de Jubert

Ardin 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Fountain aperitif

Jubert fountain

7pm Free

Organized by the municipality. The municipality highlights the

thanks to the involvement of local volunteers.

Aperitif offered, possibility of dinner on site.

Information: www.mairie-ardin.fr

Fuente aperitivo

Fuente Jubert

19.00 h Gratuito

Organizado por el ayuntamiento. El municipio pone de relieve la

de sus lavaderos gracias a la participación de voluntarios locales.

Aperitivo ofrecido, con posibilidad de cenar in situ.

Información: www.mairie-ardin.fr

Aperitif Brunnen

Brunnen von Jubert

19h Kostenlos

Organisiert von der Gemeinde. Die Gemeinde hebt das

erbe seiner Waschplätze dank des Engagements freiwilliger Einwohner.

Aperitif wird angeboten, Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu speisen.

Informationen: www.mairie-ardin.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par CC Val de Gâtine