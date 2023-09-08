Apéro fontaine Fontaine de Jubert Ardin
Apéro fontaine Fontaine de Jubert Ardin, 8 septembre 2023, Ardin.
Ardin,Deux-Sèvres
Apéro fontaine
Fontaine de Jubert
19h Gratuit
Organisé par la municipalité. La commune met en valeur le
patrimoine de ses lavoirs grâce à l’implication d’habitants bénévoles.
Apéritif offert, possibilité de diner sur place.
Renseignements : www.mairie-ardin.fr.
2023-09-08 fin : 2023-09-08 . EUR.
Fontaine de Jubert
Ardin 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Fountain aperitif
Jubert fountain
7pm Free
Organized by the municipality. The municipality highlights the
thanks to the involvement of local volunteers.
Aperitif offered, possibility of dinner on site.
Information: www.mairie-ardin.fr
Fuente aperitivo
Fuente Jubert
19.00 h Gratuito
Organizado por el ayuntamiento. El municipio pone de relieve la
de sus lavaderos gracias a la participación de voluntarios locales.
Aperitivo ofrecido, con posibilidad de cenar in situ.
Información: www.mairie-ardin.fr
Aperitif Brunnen
Brunnen von Jubert
19h Kostenlos
Organisiert von der Gemeinde. Die Gemeinde hebt das
erbe seiner Waschplätze dank des Engagements freiwilliger Einwohner.
Aperitif wird angeboten, Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu speisen.
Informationen: www.mairie-ardin.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par CC Val de Gâtine