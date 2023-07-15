FEU D’ARTIFICE AU CHEVALEMENT DE LA MINE Folschviller, 15 juillet 2023, Folschviller.

Folschviller,Moselle

Un spectacle pyrotechnique pour mettre en avant le patrimoine minier de Folschviller, en hommage aux gueules noires. Le feu sera tiré au-dessus du chevalement, et visible de tout point avec vue sur l’édifice.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-15 23:00:00 fin : 2023-07-15 . 0 EUR.

Folschviller 57730 Moselle Grand Est



A pyrotechnic show to highlight Folschviller’s mining heritage, in tribute to the gueules noires. The fire will be shot over the headframe, visible from any point with a view of the building.

Un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales para resaltar el patrimonio minero de Folschviller, en homenaje a las « gueules noires ». El fuego se disparará por encima de la cabecera, visible desde cualquier punto con vistas al edificio.

Ein pyrotechnisches Spektakel, um das Bergbauerbe von Folschviller in den Vordergrund zu stellen und die « gueules noires » (schwarze Gesichter) zu ehren. Das Feuer wird über dem Förderturm abgefeuert und ist von jedem Punkt mit Blick auf das Gebäude zu sehen.

