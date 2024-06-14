OPPB : Concerts symphoniques Aimer Alma Foirail Pau, 14 juin 2024, Pau.

Liya Petrova, violon

Fayçal Karoui, direction

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Concerto pour violon Op. 35

Gustav Mahler Symphonie n°5

Nous terminons la saison par l’amour, début de tout. Deux œuvres qui sont des déclarations d’amour à la même femme, Alma Mahler. Quarante années séparent ces deux œuvres, aucune ride, aucun ennui, toujours la curiosité d’attiser la passion.

Vive l’amour !.

Foirail place du foirail

Foirail place du foirail
Pau 64000



Liya Petrova, violin

Fayçal Karoui, conductor

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto Op. 35

Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5

We close the season with love, the beginning of everything. Two works that are declarations of love to the same woman, Alma Mahler. Forty years separate these two works, no wrinkles, no boredom, always the curiosity to stir passion.

Long live love!

Liya Petrova, violín

Fayçal Karoui, director de orquesta

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Concierto para violín Op. 35

Gustav Mahler Sinfonía nº 5

Cerramos la temporada con el amor, el principio de todo. Dos obras que son declaraciones de amor a la misma mujer, Alma Mahler. Cuarenta años separan estas dos obras, sin arrugas, sin aburrimiento, siempre con la curiosidad de despertar la pasión.

¡Viva el amor!

Liya Petrova, Violine

Fayçal Karoui, Dirigent

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violinkonzert Op. 35

Gustav Mahler Symphonie Nr. 5

Wir beenden die Saison mit der Liebe, dem Anfang von allem. Zwei Werke, die Liebeserklärungen an dieselbe Frau, Alma Mahler, sind. Vierzig Jahre liegen zwischen diesen beiden Werken, keine Falten, keine Langeweile, immer noch die Neugier, die Leidenschaft zu entfachen.

Es lebe die Liebe!

