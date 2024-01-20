OPPB : Concerts symphoniques Tempête & Passion Foirail Pau, 20 janvier 2024, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Lise de la Salle, piano

Fayçal Karoui, direction

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio et fugue

Joseph Haydn Symphonie n°49 “passion”

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto pour piano n°20

Dans un jardin classique très ordonné commencent à pousser des fleurs et des plantes indomptables, le romantisme point à l’horizon sous les plumes inspirées de Mozart et Haydn. En allemand, ce courant fort et irréversible s’appelle Sturm und Drang. Tempête d’accepter ces fleurs, Passion de les aimer..

2024-01-20 fin : 2024-01-20 . EUR.

Foirail place du foirail

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Lise de la Salle, piano

Fayçal Karoui, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio and Fugue

Joseph Haydn Symphony no. 49 ?passion?

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20

In a well-ordered classical garden, indomitable flowers and plants begin to grow, and romanticism appears on the horizon under the inspired pens of Mozart and Haydn. In German, this strong, irreversible current is called Sturm und Drang. The storm of accepting these flowers, the passion of loving them.

Lise de la Salle, piano

Fayçal Karoui, director de orquesta

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio y fuga

Joseph Haydn Sinfonía nº 49 « Pasión

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concierto para piano nº 20

En un jardín clásico bien ordenado empiezan a crecer flores y plantas indómitas, y el romanticismo se vislumbra en el horizonte bajo la pluma inspirada de Mozart y Haydn. En alemán, esta corriente fuerte e irreversible se llama Sturm und Drang. La tormenta de aceptar estas flores, la pasión de amarlas.

Lise de la Salle, Klavier

Fayçal Karoui, Dirigent

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio und Fuge

Joseph Haydn Symphonie Nr. 49 ?passion?

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Klavierkonzert Nr. 20

In einem geordneten klassischen Garten beginnen ungezähmte Blumen und Pflanzen zu wachsen, und die Romantik taucht unter den inspirierten Federn von Mozart und Haydn am Horizont auf. Auf Deutsch heißt diese starke, unumkehrbare Strömung Sturm und Drang. Sturm, diese Blumen zu akzeptieren, Leidenschaft, sie zu lieben.

