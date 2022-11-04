Mix myself and I Digitalda et 102 FLOW, 4 novembre 2022, Lille.

Mix myself and I Digitalda et 102 Vendredi 4 novembre, 19h00 FLOW

Dj sets et initiation de danse

https://www.mixcloud.com/…/the-nearly-strictly-female…/

https://soundcloud.com/digitalda

102 : Immergée dans la culture sound system depuis de nombreuses années, 102 joue avec les diverses époques et sonorités jamaïcaines et U.K. Collectionneuse de vinyles depuis de toujours, 102 officie aujourd’hui en tant que dj et productrice avec la sortie d’un titre danchehall / grime « No Time » en featuring avec Pauline Diamond. Très ouverte aux fusions musicales et en perpétuelle recherche de nouveautés, elle inscrit dans ses sets une richesse musicale, sans barrières de styles. Elle a d’ailleurs poursuivi ses expérimentations en coproduisant un titre dub/dubstep avec Remo en featuring avec Sista Awa l ‘année dernière.

https://soundcloud.com/melle-cent-deux

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-04T19:00:00+01:00

2022-11-04T23:30:00+01:00

