Florent Pagny Zénith Nantes Métropole, 4 mars 2022, Saint-Herblain.
2022-03-04
Horaire : 20:00
Gratuit : non 40 € à 70 € BILLETTERIES : – zenith-nantesmetropole.com, cheyenneprod.com, ticketmaster.fr, francebillet.com, seetickets.com, Fnac, Carrefour, E.Leclerc, Auchan, Magasins U…- PMR (Personnes à Mobilité Réduite) : 02 47 49 80 03
Concert. Florent Pagny revient sur scène pour fêter son 60e anniversaire ! Une tournée anniversaire où il interprétera tous ses plus grands tubes, pour le plus grand bonheur de ses fans !
Zénith Nantes Métropole adresse1} Centre Saint-Herblain 44800
https://www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com