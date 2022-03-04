Florent Pagny – ANNULÉ Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes

Florent Pagny – ANNULÉ Zénith Nantes Métropole, 4 mars 2022, Saint-Herblain. 2022-03-04 Concert annulé

Horaire : 20:00

Gratuit : non 40 € à 70 € BILLETTERIES : – zenith-nantesmetropole.com, cheyenneprod.com, ticketmaster.fr, francebillet.com, seetickets.com, Fnac, Carrefour, E.Leclerc, Auchan, Magasins U…- PMR (Personnes à Mobilité Réduite) : 02 47 49 80 03 Concert annulé Concert. Florent Pagny revient sur scène pour fêter son 60e anniversaire ! Une tournée anniversaire où il interprétera tous ses plus grands tubes, pour le plus grand bonheur de ses fans ! Zénith Nantes Métropole adresse1} Centre Saint-Herblain 44800

https://www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu Zénith Nantes Métropole Adresse Boulevard du Zénith Ville Saint-Herblain lieuville Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain Departement Loire-Atlantique

Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-herblain/

Florent Pagny – ANNULÉ Zénith Nantes Métropole 2022-03-04 was last modified: by Florent Pagny – ANNULÉ Zénith Nantes Métropole Zénith Nantes Métropole 4 mars 2022 Nantes Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain

Saint-Herblain Loire-Atlantique