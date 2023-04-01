DECOUVERTE DE L’HERAULT EN PADDLE OU KAYAK Florensac, 1 avril 2023, Florensac.

Laissez vous porter par le courant en paddle ou kayak, sur l’Hérault, lors d’une balade d’une 1h30 en pleine nature dans un cadre apaisant et idyllique : le pont romain de Saint-Thibéry. Le parcours est très accessible à tous et encadré par un moniteur diplômé d’état qui vous initiera aussi à l’histoire, la faune et la flore locales..

2023-04-01 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-10-28 17:00:00. EUR.

Florensac 34510 Hérault Occitanie



Let yourself be carried by the current in paddle or kayak, on the Herault river, during a 1h30 trip in the middle of nature in a soothing and idyllic setting: the Roman bridge of Saint-Thibéry. The course is very accessible to all and is supervised by a state-qualified instructor who will also introduce you to the local history, fauna and flora.

Déjese llevar por la corriente en remo o en kayak, por el río Hérault, durante un recorrido de 1h30 en plena naturaleza en un entorno relajante e idílico: el puente romano de Saint-Thibéry. El curso es muy accesible para todos y está supervisado por un monitor titulado por el Estado que también le introducirá en la historia, la fauna y la flora locales.

Lassen Sie sich mit dem Paddel oder Kajak auf dem Hérault von der Strömung treiben, während Sie einen 1,5-stündigen Ausflug in die Natur in einem beruhigenden und idyllischen Rahmen machen: der römischen Brücke von Saint-Thibéry. Die Strecke ist für alle zugänglich und wird von einem staatlich geprüften Lehrer betreut, der Sie auch in die lokale Geschichte, Fauna und Flora einführen wird.

