MAGIC NOËL EN CÔTE INDIGO Fleury, 23 décembre 2023, Fleury.

Fleury,Aude

Magic Noël en Côte Indigo

15h : Ateliers créatifs de Noël pour les enfants et défilé de mascottes l’après-midi

16h-18h : Le père Noël sera dans son chalet pour une séance photo

18h : Grand spectacle de Noël : Le Chapelier Fou

20h : Christmas Party : Soirée dansante (années 80 à aujourd’hui) avec DJ Cuomo en duo violoncelle

Ouverture des chalets gourmands dès 16h..

2023-12-23 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-23

Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie



Magic Noël on the Indigo Coast

3pm: Creative Christmas workshops for children and mascot parade in the afternoon

4-6pm: Santa Claus in his chalet for a photo session

6pm: Big Christmas show: The Mad Hatter

8pm: Christmas Party: Dance party (from the 80s to today) with DJ Cuomo in a cello duo

Gourmet chalets open at 4pm.

Navidades mágicas en la Costa Añil

15.00 h: Talleres creativos navideños para niños y desfile de mascotas por la tarde

16.00-18.00: Papá Noel estará en su chalé para una sesión fotográfica

18.00 h: Gran espectáculo navideño: El Sombrerero Loco

20.00 h: Fiesta de Navidad: fiesta de baile (desde los años 80 hasta hoy) con DJ Cuomo en dúo de violonchelos

Los chalés gastronómicos abren a las 16.00 h.

Magic Christmas in Indigo Coast

15 Uhr: Kreative Weihnachtsworkshops für Kinder und Maskottchenparade am Nachmittag

16:00-18:00 Uhr: Der Weihnachtsmann ist in seiner Hütte für ein Fotoshooting

18 Uhr: Große Weihnachtsshow: Der verrückte Hutmacher

20 Uhr: Christmas Party: Tanzabend (80er Jahre bis heute) mit DJ Cuomo im Cello-Duo

Öffnung der Schlemmerhütten ab 16 Uhr.

