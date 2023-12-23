MAGIC NOËL EN CÔTE INDIGO Fleury
MAGIC NOËL EN CÔTE INDIGO Fleury, 23 décembre 2023, Fleury.
Fleury,Aude
Magic Noël en Côte Indigo
15h : Ateliers créatifs de Noël pour les enfants et défilé de mascottes l’après-midi
16h-18h : Le père Noël sera dans son chalet pour une séance photo
18h : Grand spectacle de Noël : Le Chapelier Fou
20h : Christmas Party : Soirée dansante (années 80 à aujourd’hui) avec DJ Cuomo en duo violoncelle
Ouverture des chalets gourmands dès 16h..
2023-12-23 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-23 . .
Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie
Magic Noël on the Indigo Coast
3pm: Creative Christmas workshops for children and mascot parade in the afternoon
4-6pm: Santa Claus in his chalet for a photo session
6pm: Big Christmas show: The Mad Hatter
8pm: Christmas Party: Dance party (from the 80s to today) with DJ Cuomo in a cello duo
Gourmet chalets open at 4pm.
Navidades mágicas en la Costa Añil
15.00 h: Talleres creativos navideños para niños y desfile de mascotas por la tarde
16.00-18.00: Papá Noel estará en su chalé para una sesión fotográfica
18.00 h: Gran espectáculo navideño: El Sombrerero Loco
20.00 h: Fiesta de Navidad: fiesta de baile (desde los años 80 hasta hoy) con DJ Cuomo en dúo de violonchelos
Los chalés gastronómicos abren a las 16.00 h.
Magic Christmas in Indigo Coast
15 Uhr: Kreative Weihnachtsworkshops für Kinder und Maskottchenparade am Nachmittag
16:00-18:00 Uhr: Der Weihnachtsmann ist in seiner Hütte für ein Fotoshooting
18 Uhr: Große Weihnachtsshow: Der verrückte Hutmacher
20 Uhr: Christmas Party: Tanzabend (80er Jahre bis heute) mit DJ Cuomo im Cello-Duo
Öffnung der Schlemmerhütten ab 16 Uhr.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Côte du Midi