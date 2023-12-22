MAGIC NOËL EN CÔTE INDIGO Fleury, 22 décembre 2023, Fleury.

Fleury,Aude

Magic Noël en Côte Indigo

Du 21 au 24 décembre 2023, le Coeur de Fleury d’Aude se transforme en marché de Noël gourmand et festif, pour les petits et pour les grands !

Ouverture des chalets gourmands dès 16h

18h : La Fanfare de Noël lumineuse Canelle

18h : Le Père Noël sera dans son chalet pour une séance photo.

19h – 22h : Grand concert de Noël Cartoon Machine.

2023-12-22 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-22 22:00:00

Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie



Magic Noël on the Indigo Coast

From December 21 to 24, 2023, the heart of Fleury d’Aude is transformed into a festive, gourmet Christmas market for young and old alike!

Gourmet chalets open at 4pm

6pm: La Fanfare de Noël lumineuse Canelle

6pm: Santa Claus will be in his chalet for a photo session.

7pm – 10pm: Cartoon Machine Christmas concert

Navidades mágicas en la Costa Añil

Del 21 al 24 de diciembre de 2023, el corazón de Fleury d’Aude se transformará en un mercado navideño festivo y gastronómico para grandes y pequeños

Apertura de los chalés gastronómicos a las 16:00 h

18:00: Fanfarria luminosa de Navidad de Canelle

18.00 h: Papá Noel estará en su chalé para una sesión fotográfica.

19.00 h – 22.00 h: Concierto de Navidad de Cartoon Machine

Magic Christmas in Indigo Coast

Vom 21. bis 24. Dezember 2023 verwandelt sich das Herz von Fleury d’Aude in einen festlichen Gourmet-Weihnachtsmarkt für Groß und Klein!

Öffnung der Schlemmerhütten ab 16 Uhr

18 Uhr: Die leuchtende Weihnachtsfanfare Canelle

18 Uhr: Der Weihnachtsmann ist in seiner Hütte für ein Fotoshooting.

19h – 22h: Großes Weihnachtskonzert Cartoon Machine

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Côte du Midi