HANGMAN’S BLOOD Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 FLEURS DU MALT

Formé en 2013 dans la périphérie de Nantes, Hangman’s Blood qui pratique un style aux confluents du stoner rock et du sludge metal avec des pincées de groove a écumé la scène locale avec quelques percées extérieures. Influencés pèle mêle par Monster Magnet, Danzig, Pantera, Clutch ou Crowbar, le groupe puise dans les goûts de chacun de ses membres pour composer des morceaux aux ambiances variés avec pour fil rouge la Louisiane et ses ambiances ma – récageuses ou se mêlent croyances païennes, rites vaudou, crimes pas – sionnels et vengeance meurtrière. Après une première démo éponyme de 4 titres fin 2015 et l’album « Out Of The Golden Cage » en 2017, le groupe sort « Tar And Feathers » fin 2021

FLEURS DU MALT 15 bis allée du Commandant Charcot, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:00:00+01:00

stoner sludge