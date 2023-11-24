TINAA FLEURS DU MALT Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes.

TINAA Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h00 FLEURS DU MALT

Issue de l’univers de la chanson à texte et inspirée tantôt de Mano Solo, de Piaf ou de Dooz Kawa, Tinaa propose un projet mêlant rap et poésie. Entre flow hip-hop et chant, entre spleen et colère, elle vous emmène dans son univers à sa façon, en toute authenticité. Tinaa parle de sa vie et de celle des autres, une invitation à regarder en soi, comme un miroir.

Instagram

Facebook

Youtube

FLEURS DU MALT 15 bis allée du Commandant Charcot, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@tinaa.music) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/274986919_161136142922224_8893577397304458963_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=pluwxBMjxvMAX9tRUHW&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfC_IDV5sDzPgJegnOltOviq0YXXo4hhad9jMTBbMIxf3w&oe=650345CF », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/tinaa.music/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/tinaa.music/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « description »: « Share your videos with friends, family, and the world », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Tinaa », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.googleusercontent.com/8PLyC7cVaK9btEebkIJdUbC0YQBn4Kxhz6-Zcf6F0J-Y8TlVdLuQ_g3rKy2cNmO75f9i7y8fGA=s900-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKQtvZkt5tX853muY2sD6ig », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/@tinaa.musicc »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T21:30:00+01:00

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T21:30:00+01:00

Hip-hop