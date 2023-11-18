Marathon International du Beaujolais Fleurie, 18 novembre 2023, Fleurie.

Fleurie,Rhône

18ème Marathon International du Beaujolais : parcours en ligne entre Fleurie et Villefranche à travers vignes, châteaux et cuvages, sur tout le parcours orchestres et dégustations, arrivée à Villefranche en fête..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18

Fleurie 69820 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The 18th Marathon International du Beaujolais will yet again be the unmissable fun sporting event in November. Ranked amongst the top 10 marathons in France, and one of the top five festive races in the country.

18º Maratón Internacional del Beaujolais: recorrido en línea entre Fleurie y Villefranche a través de viñedos, castillos y cosechas, orquestas y degustaciones a lo largo del camino, llegada a Villefranche para celebrar.

18. Internationaler Marathon des Beaujolais: Inline-Strecke zwischen Fleurie und Villefranche durch Weinberge, Schlösser und Weinkeller, auf der ganzen Strecke Orchester und Weinproben, Ankunft in Villefranche en fête.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Destination Beaujolais