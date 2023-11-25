MACADAM HIRSUTE FLEMING’S Nantes, 25 novembre 2023, Nantes.

MACADAM HIRSUTE Samedi 25 novembre, 19h30 FLEMING’S

Un groupe de trois musiciens passionnés et passionnants, qui vous accrocheront les oreilles et le cœur avec leurs textes engagés et leur joie de vivre

FLEMING'S 22 rue des Carmes, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

One of Nantes most charming and welcoming Irish Pubs. Stop In today and try a Whiskey from our large selection of fine Whiskeys from around the globe!

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00

Guinguette’n’ roll