MAP DUET FLEMING’S Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

MAP DUET Jeudi 23 novembre, 19h30 FLEMING’S

Duo nantais avec un répertoire de reprise pop rock groove qui bouge!

Facebook

Vidéo

FLEMING’S 22 rue des Carmes, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire https://www.facebook.com/flemingsirishpub/ [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/MapDuetRockBand/?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Map Duet Rockband », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « Gwen Stefani What You Waiting For ? Map Duet Rockband Cover », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/UsHzrM7Cto8/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsHzrM7Cto8 », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5CNrO-rRRxwic2P5QlWqtg », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsHzrM7Cto8 »}] One of Nantes most charming and welcoming Irish Pubs. Stop In today and try a Whiskey from our large selection of fine Whiskeys from around the globe!

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-23T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

pop rock