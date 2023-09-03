«?TOUS LES FRISSONS DES BOIS» LAETITIA CORCELLE, SOPRANO FRANÇOIS CORNU, PIANO Chapelle Ste Cécile, 3 septembre 2023, Flée.

Le Duo Laetitia Corcelle et François Cornu explore le riche répertoire de la mélodie française. Nature vibrante, mystérieuse, inquiétante parfois, subtil reflet de nos émois les plus intimes….

Chapelle Ste Cécile

Flée 72500 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



The Duo Laetitia Corcelle and François Cornu explores the rich repertoire of French melody. Vibrant nature, mysterious, sometimes disturbing, subtle reflection of our most intimate emotions…

El Dúo Laetitia Corcelle y François Cornu explora el rico repertorio de la melodía francesa. Naturaleza vibrante, misteriosa, a veces inquietante, sutil reflejo de nuestras emociones más íntimas…

Das Duo Laetitia Corcelle und François Cornu erkundet das reiche Repertoire der französischen Melodie. Vibrierende, geheimnisvolle, manchmal beunruhigende Natur, subtiler Widerschein unserer intimsten Gefühle…

