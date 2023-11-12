QUINE Flavin, 12 novembre 2023, Flavin.

14h30 (salle polyvalente -gymnase). Quine SANS ORDINATEUR. Parties enfants. Baptême de l’air, repas gastronomiques, paniers garnis,…et de nombreux autres lots. Association « Kerwan 2 toi », qui vient en aide aux enfants victimes d’A.V.C..

Flavin 12450 Aveyron Occitanie



2.30pm (salle polyvalente -gymnase). Quine WITHOUT COMPUTER. Children’s games. Baptism of the air, gourmet meals, gift baskets…and many other prizes. Association « Kerwan 2 toi », which helps children suffering from stroke.

14h30 (salle polyvalente -gymnase). Quine SIN ORDENADOR. Juegos infantiles. Bautizo del aire, comidas gastronómicas, cestas, … y muchos otros premios. Association « Kerwan 2 toi », qui aide les enfants victimes d’A.V.C.

14.30 Uhr (Mehrzweckhalle -Gymnasium). Quine OHNE COMPUTER. Partien für Kinder. Flugtaufen, gastronomische Mahlzeiten, Geschenkkörbe,…und viele andere Preise. Verein « Kerwan 2 toi », der Kindern hilft, die Opfer von Schlaganfällen geworden sind.

