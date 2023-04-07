ECOLE MULTI SPORTS -60- Flavin Fred- Place de la Rivière, 7 avril 2023, Flavin.

17h15 à 18h30.Salle polyvalente. Gratuit sur inscription auprès de Fred, animateur sportif: 05 65 74 35 04 et 06 30 26 62 64 ou sur www.levezou.fr. Activités proposées: Kinball/ Tchoukball/ Basket ball..

Fred- Place de la Rivière

Flavin 12450 Aveyron Occitanie



5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Salle polyvalente. Free on registration with Fred, sports coordinator: 05 65 74 35 04 and 06 30 26 62 64 or on www.levezou.fr. Proposed activities: Kinball/ Tchoukball/ Basket ball.

17.15 h a 18.30 h.Sala polivalente. Inscripción gratuita con Fred, animador deportivo: 05 65 74 35 04 y 06 30 26 62 64 o en www.levezou.fr. Actividades propuestas: Kinball/ Tchoukball/ Baloncesto.

17.15 bis 18.30 Uhr: Mehrzweckhalle. Kostenlos nach Anmeldung bei Fred, dem Sportanimateur: 05 65 74 35 04 und 06 30 26 62 64 oder auf www.levezou.fr. Angebotene Aktivitäten: Kinball/ Tchoukball/ Basketball.

