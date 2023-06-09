ENS – SUR LES PAS DE L’ÉCOLE DU DEHORS, 9 juin 2023, Fitou.

1,5 km / Facile / + 3 ans

Rendez-vous devant l’école, parking – rue du Vigne.

Suivez le chemin des écoliers pour découvrir leur classe à ciel ouvert. Petits ateliers de land art, lettres cachées et apéro sauvage.

Réservation obligatoire sur www.helloasso.com/associations/phacelie.

25 personnes max..

2023-06-09 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-09 20:30:00. .

Fitou 11510 Aude Occitanie



1,5 km / Easy / + 3 years

Meet in front of the school, parking lot – rue du Vigne.

Follow the path of the schoolchildren to discover their open air classroom. Small land art workshops, hidden letters and wild aperitif.

Reservation required on www.helloasso.com/associations/phacelie.

25 people max.

1,5 km / Fácil / + 3 años

Encuentro delante de la escuela, aparcamiento – rue du Vigne.

Siga el camino de los escolares para descubrir su aula al aire libre. Pequeños talleres de land art, letras escondidas y un aperitivo salvaje.

Reserva obligatoria en www.helloasso.com/associations/phacelie.

25 personas máximo.

1,5 km / Leicht / + 3 Jahre

Treffpunkt vor der Schule, Parkplatz – Rue du Vigne.

Folgen Sie dem Weg der Schulkinder, um ihr Klassenzimmer unter freiem Himmel zu entdecken. Kleine Landart-Workshops, versteckte Buchstaben und ein wilder Aperitif.

Reservierung erforderlich unter www.helloasso.com/associations/phacelie.

max. 25 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude