ENS – SUR LES PAS DE L’ÉCOLE DU DEHORS Fitou
ENS – SUR LES PAS DE L’ÉCOLE DU DEHORS, 9 juin 2023, Fitou.
1,5 km / Facile / + 3 ans
Rendez-vous devant l’école, parking – rue du Vigne.
Suivez le chemin des écoliers pour découvrir leur classe à ciel ouvert. Petits ateliers de land art, lettres cachées et apéro sauvage.
Réservation obligatoire sur www.helloasso.com/associations/phacelie.
25 personnes max..
2023-06-09 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-09 20:30:00. .
Fitou 11510 Aude Occitanie
1,5 km / Easy / + 3 years
Meet in front of the school, parking lot – rue du Vigne.
Follow the path of the schoolchildren to discover their open air classroom. Small land art workshops, hidden letters and wild aperitif.
Reservation required on www.helloasso.com/associations/phacelie.
25 people max.
1,5 km / Fácil / + 3 años
Encuentro delante de la escuela, aparcamiento – rue du Vigne.
Siga el camino de los escolares para descubrir su aula al aire libre. Pequeños talleres de land art, letras escondidas y un aperitivo salvaje.
Reserva obligatoria en www.helloasso.com/associations/phacelie.
25 personas máximo.
1,5 km / Leicht / + 3 Jahre
Treffpunkt vor der Schule, Parkplatz – Rue du Vigne.
Folgen Sie dem Weg der Schulkinder, um ihr Klassenzimmer unter freiem Himmel zu entdecken. Kleine Landart-Workshops, versteckte Buchstaben und ein wilder Aperitif.
Reservierung erforderlich unter www.helloasso.com/associations/phacelie.
max. 25 Personen.
Mise à jour le 2023-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude