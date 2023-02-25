Finales de pelote championnat de France 2023 Rue Usimendia Cambo-les-Bains
Finales de pelote championnat de France 2023 Rue Usimendia, 25 février 2023, Cambo-les-Bains .
Finales de pelote championnat de France 2023
Mur à gauche Rue Usimendia Cambo-les-Bains Pyrenees-Atlantiques Rue Usimendia Mur à gauche
2023-02-25 16:00:00 – 2023-02-25 19:00:00
Rue Usimendia Mur à gauche
Cambo-les-Bains
Pyrenees-Atlantiques
Chistera joko garbi :
M19 – 16h – ZAHARRER SEGI 4 C/ AZKAINDARRA BAT 2
Massias David – Daguerre Ximun
Izoco Eneko – Mihura Unai
Nationale B – 17h – AVIRON BAYONNAIS 1 C/ HIRIBURUKO AINHARA 3
Etcheberry Sebastien – Bergeret Fabien
Etcheverry Ximun – Coyos Txomin
Nationale A – 18h – HARDOYTARRAK 1 C/ ZAHARRER SEGI 2
Driolet Bruno – Riouspeyrous Teo
Sistiague Joel – Riouspeyrous Iban
Chistera joko garbi :
M19 – 16h – ZAHARRER SEGI 4 C/ AZKAINDARRA BAT 2
Massias David – Daguerre Ximun
Izoco Eneko – Mihura Unai
Nationale B – 17h – AVIRON BAYONNAIS 1 C/ HIRIBURUKO AINHARA 3
Etcheberry Sebastien – Bergeret Fabien
Etcheverry Ximun – Coyos Txomin
Nationale A – 18h – HARDOYTARRAK 1 C/ ZAHARRER SEGI 2
Driolet Bruno – Riouspeyrous Teo
Sistiague Joel – Riouspeyrous Iban
+33 5 59 29 70 25
Finales Championnat de France 2023 – Chistera joko garbi
Rue Usimendia Mur à gauche Cambo-les-Bains
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-21 par