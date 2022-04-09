Film screening : “Mystère | الكلب ميستير” Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 9 avril 2022, Jerusalem.

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, le samedi 9 avril à 14:30

[[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmfMMrijOzU](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmfMMrijOzU)](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmfMMrijOzU) **L’Institut français Chateaubriand se met à hauteur d’enfant avec notre activité Ciné-Goûter!** Notre équipe propose à vos enfants une introduction à la richesse du cinéma français à destination du jeune public, accompagnée d’un goûter à l’issue de la projection. **Le samedi 09 avril, de 14h30 jusqu’à 17h00 à l’Institut français de Jérusalem – antenne Chateaubriand** _Mystère_ de Denis Imbert | VO en français avec ST en anglais | 2021 | France | 83min Stéphane décide d’emménager dans les belles montagnes du Cantal afin de renouer avec sa fille de 8 ans, Victoria, mutique depuis la disparition de sa maman. Lors d’une promenade en forêt, un berger confie à Victoria un chiot nommé « Mystère » qui va petit-à-petit lui redonner goût à la vie. Mais très vite, Stéphane découvre que l’animal est en réalité un loup… Malgré les mises en garde et le danger de cette situation, il ne peut se résoudre à séparer sa fille de cette boule de poils d’apparence inoffensive. **المعهد الفرنسي في القدس – شاتوبريون ومن خلال نادي سينما الأطفال، يقدم نشاطه الجديد تذوق السينما !** يقدم فريقنا لأطفالكم فيلم مع وجبة خفيفة بعد نهاية العرض. **السبت ٩ نيسان، من الساعة ٢:٣٠ ظهراً حتى ٥ مساءً في المعهد الفرنسي بالقدس – شاتوبريون** الكلب ميستير من إخراج دينيس امبرت | بالفرنسية مترجم للإنجليزية | ٢٠٢١ | فرنسا | ٨٣ دقيقة **The French Institute Chateaubriand proposes Ciné-Goûter, our new activity tailor-made for kids!** Our team offers your children an introduction to French cinema accompanied by a snack after the screening. **Saturday, April 09, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand** _Mystère_ by Denis Imbert | In French with English subtitles | 2021 | France | 83min Stéphane decides to move to the beautiful Cantal mountains to reconnect with his eight-year-old daughter Victoria, who has been mute since her mother’s death. During a walk in the forest, a shepherd gives Victoria a puppy named Mystery who will gradually give her a taste for life again. But very quickly, Stéphane discovers that the animal is in fact a wolf… Despite warnings and the danger of the situation, he cannot bring himself to separate his daughter from this seemingly harmless ball of fur.

40 ILS per child. Family discount: -20% from the second child.

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem



2022-04-09T14:30:00 2022-04-09T17:00:00