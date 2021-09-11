Film screening : “Kirikou et la sorcière | كيريكو والساحرة | Kirikou and the Sorceress” Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 11 septembre 2021, Jerusalem.

[[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggknuh5VyCA](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggknuh5VyCA)](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggknuh5VyCA) L’Institut français Chateaubriand se met à hauteur d’enfant avec notre nouvelle activité Ciné-Goûter ! Notre équipe propose à vos enfants une introduction à la richesse du cinéma d’animation français à destination du jeune public, accompagnée d’un goûter maison et équilibré à l’issue de la projection. **Le samedi 11 septembre :** 14h30 – Accueil des enfants 15h – Projection KIRIKOU ET LA SORCIÈRE 16h30 – Goûter Venez chercher vos enfants dès 17h, nous serons à disposition jusqu’à 17h30 à l’Institut. **KIRIKOU ET LA SORCIÈRE de Michel Ocelot | Animation | 1h11 | VO français ST anglais | À partir de 5 ans** Kirikou est petit mais courageux. Avant même de sortir du ventre de sa mère, il sait déjà parler ! A peine né, il pose beaucoup de questions et apprend que son village est sous l’emprise de la sorcière Karaba. Cette superbe mais cruelle femme a asséché leur source, volé leur or et fait mystérieusement disparaître les hommes. Mais Kirikou est bien décidé à comprendre pourquoi la sorcière est aussi méchante. Seul, il voyagera de l’autre côté de la montagne interdite pour apprendre la vérité… —- The French Institute Chateaubriand proposes Ciné-Goûter, our new activity tailor-made for kids! Our team offers your children an introduction to French animated cinema accompanied by a homemade and healthy snack after the screening. **Saturday, September 11th:** 2.30 pm – Arrival of the children at the French Institute 3pm – Screening of KIRIKOU AND THE SORCERESS 4.30 pm – Snack Come pick up your children at 5pm, we will be available until 5.30pm at the Institute. **KIRIKOU AND THE SORCERESS by Michel Ocelot | Animation | 1h11 | French original version with English subtitles | From 5 years old** Kirikou is small but brave. While still being in his mother’s womb, he can already speak! As soon as he is born, he asks many questions and learns that his village is under the influence of the sorceress Karaba. This beautiful but cruel woman has dried up their spring, stolen their gold, and mysteriously makes men disappear. But Kirikou is determined to find out why the sorceress is so evil. On his own, he will go on the other side of the forbidden mountain to learn the truth…

Tarif : 40 NIL par enfant. Réduction famille : -20% dès le deuxième enfant.

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem



