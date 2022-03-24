Film Screening, Advocate (Lea Tsemel) Al Hakawati Theater, 24 mars 2022, Jerusalem.

Film Screening, Advocate (Lea Tsemel)

Al Hakawati Theater, le jeudi 24 mars à 19:00

[[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6162tlQLnS4](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6162tlQLnS4)](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6162tlQLnS4) **Film Screening : Advocate** **By Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaïche | Documentary film | 2019 | In Arabic and Hebrew with English Subtitles | 108 min.** The Screening will be followed by Q&A session with Lea and the film director Rachel Jones. Lea Tsemel defends Palestinians: from feminists to fundamentalists, from non-violent demonstrators to armed militants. As a Jewish-Israeli lawyer who has represented political prisoners for five decades, Tsemel, in her tireless quest for justice, pushes the praxis of a human rights defender to its limits. Tsemel spoke truth to power before the term became trendy and she’ll continue to do so after fear makes it unfashionable. As such, she’s a model we’re hard-pressed to preserve in Israel/Palestine, and elsewhere. As far as most Israelis are concerned, she defends the “indefensible.” As far as most Palestinians are concerned — in an inherently flawed legal system wherein the occupier judges the occupied — she’s more than an attorney, she’s an advocate. **Thursday 24 March at 7 pm at the Palestinian National Theatre El-Hakawati** You can either get your ticket from the bookshop or at the doors at the theatre. This event is organized jointly by the Educational Bookshop, Fredrich Ebert Stiftung, and the French Institute in Jerusalem.

20 NIS

By Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaïche | Documentary film | 2019 | In Arabic and Hebrew with English Subtitles | 108 min.

Al Hakawati Theater 4 Abu Obiedah Ibn Al Jarah Street, Jerusalem Jerusalem



