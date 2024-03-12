Film pour enfants « Pachamama » à Rostrenen Ciné Breizh Rostrenen
Film pour enfants « Pachamama » à Rostrenen Ciné Breizh Rostrenen, mardi 12 mars 2024.
Film pour enfants « Pachamama » à Rostrenen Film d’animation en langue bretonne à destination des enfants à partir de 7 ans. Mardi 12 mars, 10h30 Ciné Breizh Événement proposé aux scolaires mais ouvert à tous (adultes apprenants notamment). Entrée payante (3 €).
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-12T10:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-12T11:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-12T10:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-12T11:30:00+01:00
Plus d’informations : http://www.daoulagad-breizh.org/films-2024.html
Ciné Breizh 2 rue de Strasbourg, 22110 Rostrenen Rostrenen 22110 Côtes d’Armor Bretagne [{« type »: « email », « value »: « raok.bzg@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 13 71 88 88 »}] [{« link »: « http://www.daoulagad-breizh.org/films-2024.html »}]
Cinéma Enfants